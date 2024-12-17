Gaza's children paying 'high price' for war, UN envoy says

Without access to water, food, basic hygiene, healthcare, electricity, or schools, children in Gaza are paying “a high price” in the war between Israel and Palestinian militants Hamas, UNICEF’s envoy for Palestine Jean Gough, has told EUobserver.
“All wars have implications for children, but in this one, it seems to be worse because of the conditions … they c...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
