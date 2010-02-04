Ad
Several large shoe manufacturers say EU tariffs lead to higher consumer prices inside the bloc (Photo: EUobserver)

China and EU set for WTO clash over shoes

by Andrew Willis, Brussels,

EU-China trade tensions were further strained on Thursday (4 February), after China filed a formal complaint with the World Trade Organisation over European shoes tariffs.

The Chinese government said European tariffs "violated various obligations under the WTO and consequently caused damage to the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese exporters."

Brussels immediately hit back, saying the tariffs had been imposed in response to the "unfair trade practices" pursued by the Asia...

