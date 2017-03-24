Ad
euobserver
Sunday's vote will show whether former prime minister Boyko Borisov still has a political future. (Photo: Consilium)

Bulgaria's election test

EU Political
by Boris Rangelov, Brussels,

Elections in Bulgaria on Sunday (26 March) will be a test for the country's relations with the EU, Russia and Turkey, as well as for its main party.

“We are about to test whether the GERB has come out of his young stage and can now lose elections,“ political scientist Parvan Simeonov told EUobserver, referring to the centre-right party of former prime minister Boyko Borisov.

Borisov resigned last November after GERB's candida...

EU Political

Related articles

New Bulgarian president has bulging in-tray
Ten years on, Romania and Bulgaria still dogged by corruption
Pro-Russian candidates win in Bulgaria and Moldova
Sunday's vote will show whether former prime minister Boyko Borisov still has a political future. (Photo: Consilium)

Tags

EU Political
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections