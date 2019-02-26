EU commission to map gender recognition

The European Commission is set to map out how EU states recognise genders as part of a wider effort to advance the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people.

Speaking at an event in Brussels on Tuesday (26 February), a senior commission official said the move will be presented at the end of March, in a report to the European Parliament.

"For the first time ever we will have a new category, where we will map the situation in the member states," said Irena ...