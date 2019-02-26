Ad
The European Commission is probing issues around gender recognition (Photo: Kuba Bożanowski)

EU commission to map gender recognition

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission is set to map out how EU states recognise genders as part of a wider effort to advance the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans and intersex (LGBTI) people.

Speaking at an event in Brussels on Tuesday (26 February), a senior commission official said the move will be presented at the end of March, in a report to the European Parliament.

"For the first time ever we will have a new category, where we will map the situation in the member states," said Irena ...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

The European Commission is probing issues around gender recognition (Photo: Kuba Bożanowski)

