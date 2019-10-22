EU centrists ally with far right on migrant rescues

Centre-right and liberal MEPs joined forces with the far right to weaken European Parliament's political pressure on member states when it comes to NGO search and rescue at sea.

The move is part of a larger resolution to be voted on Thursday (24 October) and comes amid internal efforts to kill off a progressive-led draft agreed earlier this week by the European Parliament's civil liberty committee (Libe).

The Libe resolution demands EU states allow NGOs to disembark rescued migran...