MEPs will vote on a resolution dealing with search and rescue at sea (Photo: Brainbitch)

EU centrists ally with far right on migrant rescues

Migration
EU Political
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Strasbourg,

Centre-right and liberal MEPs joined forces with the far right to weaken European Parliament's political pressure on member states when it comes to NGO search and rescue at sea.

The move is part of a larger resolution to be voted on Thursday (24 October) and comes amid internal efforts to kill off a progressive-led draft agreed earlier this week by the European Parliament's civil liberty committee (Libe).

The Libe resolution demands EU states allow NGOs to disembark rescued migran...

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

