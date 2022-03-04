The pros, and cons, of Finland joining Nato

The Finnish Nato debate returned with a vengeance last week as a result of Russian aggression on Ukraine, with opinion poll figures flipping almost overnight : for the first time 'yes' to Finnish Nato membership got over half of popular support, at 53 percent.
What is more, two citizens' initiatives were presented to parliament in Helsinki, one demanding Nato membership and one demanding a referendum on Nato membership.
Dr Hanna Ojanen is research director at the politics department at Tampere University in Finland, and adjunct professor at the Finnish National Defence University's department of warfare, and an expert on European security and defence, including EU-NATO -relations, and Nordic security.
