Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas: The EU needs 'strategic patience, because peace is not going to break out tomorrow' (Photo: European Parliament)

Prepare for a long conflict and bolster defences, EU told

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

On the eve of the European Union summit in Versailles, France, the bloc's leaders were told to prepare for a lengthy conflict and raise their spending on defence to meet the challenge posed by Russia.

Addressing the parliament on Wednesday (9 March), Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas also called on the EU to "push harder and faster" to break dependency on Russian fossil fuels as well as to give Ukraine a clear message it will be welcome in the EU.

Membership for Ukraine was a ...

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

EU & the World

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

