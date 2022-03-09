Prepare for a long conflict and bolster defences, EU told

On the eve of the European Union summit in Versailles, France, the bloc's leaders were told to prepare for a lengthy conflict and raise their spending on defence to meet the challenge posed by Russia.

Addressing the parliament on Wednesday (9 March), Estonian prime minister Kaja Kallas also called on the EU to "push harder and faster" to break dependency on Russian fossil fuels as well as to give Ukraine a clear message it will be welcome in the EU.

Membership for Ukraine was a ...