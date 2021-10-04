Why did gas prices suddenly spike?

Though natural gas prices have been constantly escalating since the beginning of 2021, this September managed to surprise many of industry experts around the world.

With the 30 August price being around $600 [€518] per thousand cubic metres, the mid-September gas trading raised it to $800, and the 29 September ICE Futures Europe registered the all-time history record of $1,000.

This record, however, is likely not to be the final one for this year, as the European economies are s...