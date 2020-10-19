Ad
euobserver
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez. 'Spain is taking a step back in fundamental requisites for the independence of the judiciary', according to the European Association of Judges (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Spain's Sanchez in storm over judicial appointments bill

Rule of Law
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Spain's socialist-led coalition has proposed changing how members of the country's top judicial body, the General Council of the Judiciary (CGPJ), are appointed - triggering a political and judicial storm about the independence of the institution.

The CGPJ, established by the Spanish Constitution, is the body that ensures the independence of courts and judges. It consists of the president of the Supreme Court, 12 judges or magistrates and eight of lawyers or other jurists of "recognise...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Alarm raised on possible Supreme Court purge in Poland
The EU's new rule of law report - pushing at an open door?
Paper tiger? EU roars in first rule-of-law report
Spanish prime minister Pedro Sánchez. 'Spain is taking a step back in fundamental requisites for the independence of the judiciary', according to the European Association of Judges (Photo: Council of the European Union)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections