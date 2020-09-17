Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised on Wednesday (16 September) that the Green Deal will lead the investment plan needed in Europe for a future-orientated "true recovery".

"We have more proof that what is good for the climate is good for business and is good for us all," von der Leyen said in her first State of the Union speech - where she announced an increase in the existing 2030 emission-reduction target, from 40 percent to 55 percent, compared to...