euobserver
'Carbon must have its price because nature cannot pay the price anymore': EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen in her first State of the Union speech (Photo: European Parliament)

Von der Leyen promises Green Deal will be 'true recovery'

by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, promised on Wednesday (16 September) that the Green Deal will lead the investment plan needed in Europe for a future-orientated "true recovery".

"We have more proof that what is good for the climate is good for business and is good for us all," von der Leyen said in her first State of the Union speech - where she announced an increase in the existing 2030 emission-reduction target, from 40 percent to 55 percent, compared to...

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

