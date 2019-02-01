Brexit stalemate dominates This WEEK

Brexit is still on everyone's mind in Brussels, as the EU and the UK are locked in a stalemate and Britain's departure at the end of March without a deal is increasingly the likely scenario.

The secretary-general of the EU commission, Martin Selmayr and European parliament Brexit coordinator Guy Verhofstadt will meet British members of parliament in Brussels on Monday (4 February).

MPs from the committee on exiting the EU want to see how much leverage there is to reconcile the b...