Brexit dominates EU affairs This WEEK

Brexit events are picking up pace after a provisional agreement was reached on the UK's departure from the EU.
The draft document is now under review by member states, with EU affairs ministers planning to meet on Monday (19 November) to discuss the deal and EU leaders to meet on Sunday to seek a political accord.
The summit is to happen regardless of developments in London, with leaders to focus on preparedness for a no-...
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
