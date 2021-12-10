Ad
euobserver
Institutional investors have signalled they want a taxonomy that is based on science - not political compromise (Photo: pixor)

EU green taxonomy becomes law, gas and nuclear postponed

by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

The first two chapters of the sustainable taxonomy, the EU's ambitious labelling system for green investment, was passed on Thursday (9 December). \n \nUntil midnight on Wednesday, EU member states had time to reject this first set of rules - the so-called 'first delegated act'.

But despite opposition from a group of countries, the proposal passed and will come into force on 1 January 2022.

It will describe the sustainable criteria for renewable energy, car manufacturing, shippin...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

