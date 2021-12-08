Could north Cyprus unilaterally join euro to escape Turkey's lira?

The Northern part of Cyprus has a unique status as a part of the EU where the EU law has been suspended.

In a referendum held in 2004, Turkish Cypriots living in the north voted in favour of the Annan Plan, also known as the UN Cyprus reunification plan, while the Greek Cypriots in the south rejected. So a divided Cyprus joined the EU as a full member.

This resulted in the euro being the legal tender in the southern part of t...