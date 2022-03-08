Ad
Rzeszów market square on Tuesday morning (Photo: Andrew Rettman)

Rzeszów: a Polish town wary of drawing Russian fire

by Andrew Rettman, Rzeszów, Poland,

Rzeszów, a small city in southeast Poland known for its volleyball team, normally attracts Polish tourists heading to ski in the nearby mountains or investors with interests in local firms.

Since war broke out across the Ukraine border, just 65km away, it has also been hosting refugees — several hundred of whom arrived by coaches at the train station on Monday (7 March).

But Rzeszów may soon also be welcoming visitors of another kind: Ukrainian fighter pilots.

Along with it...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

