EU spent at least €72bn less on climate than it claimed

The European Commission overestimated the amount it spent on climate action for 2014-2020, said EU auditors, raising doubts over the reliability of future reports used to track climate action.
The watchdog report published on Monday (30 May) found that the commission overstated climate spending by at least €72bn — most notably from agricultural funding.
Overall EU reports on climate ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
