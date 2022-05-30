Ad
euobserver
Half of the EU’s climate spending for 2014-2020 is related to agriculture — yet emissions from farming in the bloc have changed very little during the last decade (Photo: Patrick Schneider)

EU spent at least €72bn less on climate than it claimed

EU Political
Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

The European Commission overestimated the amount it spent on climate action for 2014-2020, said EU auditors, raising doubts over the reliability of future reports used to track climate action.

The watchdog report published on Monday (30 May) found that the commission overstated climate spending by at least €72bn — most notably from agricultural funding.

Overall EU reports on climate ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Von der Leyen warns CAP reform does not hit Green Deal
EU 'talks the talk, but doesn't walk the walk' on climate
Nature on hold as EU puts premium on food security
Half of the EU’s climate spending for 2014-2020 is related to agriculture — yet emissions from farming in the bloc have changed very little during the last decade (Photo: Patrick Schneider)

Tags

EU PoliticalGreen Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections