Ad
euobserver
Political pressure on judges remained severe in Hungary and Poland, the report said, and judges also faced smear campaigns (Photo: dierk schaefer)

Most EU countries fail to resolve rule-of-law issues, report finds

Rule of Law
EU Political
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Most EU countries fail to tackle rule-of-law issues and EU governments themselves often weaken democracy, according to a report put toghether by NGOs monitoring the issue.

"Most EU countries made little effort to resolve documented rule-of-law issues, allowed existing shortcomings to go unaddressed, or even made things worse in all areas assessed," the Berlin-based Liberties, an umbrella organisation of European NGOs said in their

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU Commission shrugs off Polish threats on rule-of-law
When the EU found the political will to act on rule of law
Hungary and EU approach year-end showdown on rule of law
No money to Poland without rule of law, von der Leyen says
Political pressure on judges remained severe in Hungary and Poland, the report said, and judges also faced smear campaigns (Photo: dierk schaefer)

Tags

Rule of LawEU Political

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections