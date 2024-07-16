Metsola pledges 'more' on Ukraine, after landslide re-election

Maltese centre-right MEP Roberta Metsola was re-elected president of the European Parliament for another two years and a half on Tuesday (16 July), pledging to keep Ukraine high on the agenda.
“The Russian war of aggression against sovereign Ukraine remains at the top of our agenda,” the 45-year-old politician said in her address to the European Parliame...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.