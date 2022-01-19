Metsola becomes youngest EU Parliament president

Maltese centre-right MEP Roberta Metsola on Tuesday (18 January) was elected president of the European Parliament, becoming, at 43, the youngest-ever head the 705-seat assembly.
MEPs voted outright for Metsola in the first round of balloting, with a clear winning tally of 458 out of the valid 616 ballots cast.
Matsola was the candidate of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) which now heads two of the largest EU institutions, the EU Commission with Ursula von der Leyen,...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.