Metsola becomes youngest EU Parliament president

Maltese centre-right MEP Roberta Metsola on Tuesday (18 January) was elected president of the European Parliament, becoming, at 43, the youngest-ever head the 705-seat assembly.

MEPs voted outright for Metsola in the first round of balloting, with a clear winning tally of 458 out of the valid 616 ballots cast.

Matsola was the candidate of the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) which now heads two of the largest EU institutions, the EU Commission with Ursula von der Leyen,...