Ad
euobserver
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Ukraine last week, in a show of support for the eastern European country (Photo: European Commission)

Key talks with Russia over European security This WEEK

Agenda
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

As the 'Brussels Bubble' comes back to life, the EU and the council's new French presidency are facing several crucial issues right from the start.

In Geneva, US and Russian officials began talks over Europe's security, in an effort to de-escalate the situation on Ukraine's eastern border - where Russian troops have amassed for weeks.

Moscow has demanded security guarantees that Nato will not expand eastwards and that it will get a say in the alliance's military presence in east...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

EU summit to warn Russia of 'severe cost' over Ukraine
Russia and US launch talks on European security
EU warns against Ukraine talks without Europe
EU unveils plan to repay Covid recovery-fund borrowing
EU foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell in Ukraine last week, in a show of support for the eastern European country (Photo: European Commission)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections