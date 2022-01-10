Key talks with Russia over European security This WEEK

As the 'Brussels Bubble' comes back to life, the EU and the council's new French presidency are facing several crucial issues right from the start.

In Geneva, US and Russian officials began talks over Europe's security, in an effort to de-escalate the situation on Ukraine's eastern border - where Russian troops have amassed for weeks.

Moscow has demanded security guarantees that Nato will not expand eastwards and that it will get a say in the alliance's military presence in east...