Germany shutting down half of nuclear power plants

Germany will close down three of its last six nuclear power plants, with Brokdof, Grohnde, and Gundremmingen shutting down on Friday (31 December).

Following the accident at the Fukushima Daiichi plant in Japan in March 2011, a large majority of the federal parliament (Bundestag) decided the country would phase out nuclear energy by the end of 2022.

The three remaining power plants - Isar 2, Emsland, and Neckarwestheim II - will be turned off next year.

Germany aims to m...