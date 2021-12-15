Ad
euobserver
Johansson said police will be able to use "technical equipment surveillance", to check on car plates for instance. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Police stopping migrants can help save Schengen, EU says

Migration
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The European Commission wants to reduce internal border checks by shoring up joint-police patrols against irregular migrants.

The move comes with extra surveillance powers, entitling police to send back the person to the member state they left in a wider bid to curb so-called secondary movements.

"If that joint police team finds a person, then they can also refuse that person entry without having internal border checks," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Related articles

Commission plan allows police to shoot suspects in other EU states
EU skirts pushbacks, suggests people seek asylum in Belarus
Johansson said police will be able to use "technical equipment surveillance", to check on car plates for instance. (Photo: EC - Audiovisual Service)

Tags

Migration

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections