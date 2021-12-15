Police stopping migrants can help save Schengen, EU says

The European Commission wants to reduce internal border checks by shoring up joint-police patrols against irregular migrants.

The move comes with extra surveillance powers, entitling police to send back the person to the member state they left in a wider bid to curb so-called secondary movements.

"If that joint police team finds a person, then they can also refuse that person entry without having internal border checks," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters o...