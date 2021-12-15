Police stopping migrants can help save Schengen, EU says

The European Commission wants to reduce internal border checks by shoring up joint-police patrols against irregular migrants.
The move comes with extra surveillance powers, entitling police to send back the person to the member state they left in a wider bid to curb so-called secondary movements.
"If that joint police team finds a person, then they can also refuse that person entry without having internal border checks," EU home affairs commissioner Ylva Johansson told reporters o...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
