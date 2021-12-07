Denmark and Hungary oppose EU rules on minimum wages

EU labour ministers agreed on Monday (6 December) minimum standards to better protect minimum wages in Europe, after months of negotiations - and strong opposition led by Scandinavian countries.
Although the EU draft law will not set a common EU-wide minimum wage, this new legislation is seen as a potential game-changer in countries where salaries are very low.
Under new rules, minimum wages are expected to increase in more than half of member states, helping over 25 million work...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
