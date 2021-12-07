Denmark and Hungary oppose EU rules on minimum wages

EU labour ministers agreed on Monday (6 December) minimum standards to better protect minimum wages in Europe, after months of negotiations - and strong opposition led by Scandinavian countries.

Although the EU draft law will not set a common EU-wide minimum wage, this new legislation is seen as a potential game-changer in countries where salaries are very low.

Under new rules, minimum wages are expected to increase in more than half of member states, helping over 25 million work...