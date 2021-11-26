This 'Black Friday' is a turning point in corporate accountability

The discounts can be tempting, but there are hidden costs for people and the planet behind every 'too good to be true' price tag.
Some retailers like Amazon have been running promotions since the start of November to drum up sales for the holiday season. Others are eagerly awaiting this weekend's shopping bonanza.
But Black Friday deals are not always as innocent as they look – and that's not only because of the creative marketing that many retailers use to mislead shoppers.<...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Claudia Saller is the director general of the European Coalition for Corporate Justice. Isabelle Schömann is confederal secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation.
Claudia Saller is the director general of the European Coalition for Corporate Justice. Isabelle Schömann is confederal secretary of the European Trade Union Confederation.