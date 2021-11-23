EU Commission letters to Poland, Hungary: too little, too late?

The EU Commission has made a first move in the battle that could result in financial sanctions against Hungary and Poland over rule-of-law issues.
However, the preliminary step irritated those who argued for quicker action by the bloc against the two countries that have been at loggerheads with the EU for years. \n \nThe EU executive sent letters to Hungary and Poland warning that concerns over judicial independence, ineffective prosecution of corruption, and deficiencies in public pro...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.