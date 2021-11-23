ECB warns most EU banks have no 'Paris' climate plan

The European Central Bank (ECB) warned on Monday (22 November) that most commercial banks it supervises do not have concrete plans to start preparing for climate change.

In the first-ever exercise of its kind, the ECB assessed the state of climate-related and environmental risk-management in the banking sector.

Out of the 112 banks the ECB oversees "only a handful of them mention actively planning to steer their portfolios on a Paris-compatible trajectory", ECB executive board me...