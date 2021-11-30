Pesticides 'cost double the amount they yield', study finds

According to a study published on Tuesday (30 November), the cost of pesticides may far outweigh the economic benefits.

The Bureau for the Appraisal of Social Impacts for Citizen Information (BASIC), a Paris-based NGO, found pesticide producers cost the EU €2.3bn in subsidies.

At the same time, the sector makes about €900m in profits, and the study argues this is not an efficient way of spending agricultural funds.

