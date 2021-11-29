EUobserver wins right to keep VIP jet story online

An EUobserver article about VIP jet security for EU officials can stay online after a Belgian court decision last week.

The story, Spy-air? EU warned on VIP jet leasing, was published in November 2019.

FlyingGroup, a Belgian firm pitching to lease jets for EU VIPs which had links to alleged Russian crooks, later complained that the report portrayed it in an "unflattering" way.

Its lawyers ordered EUobserver to take it dow...