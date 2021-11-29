Ad
Former EU Council president Donald Tusk (c) (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

Investigation

EUobserver wins right to keep VIP jet story online

Rule of Law
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

An EUobserver article about VIP jet security for EU officials can stay online after a Belgian court decision last week.

The story, Spy-air? EU warned on VIP jet leasing, was published in November 2019.

FlyingGroup, a Belgian firm pitching to lease jets for EU VIPs which had links to alleged Russian crooks, later complained that the report portrayed it in an "unflattering" way.

Its lawyers ordered EUobserver to take it dow...

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

