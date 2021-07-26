Ad
Ventotene seen from twin isle Santo Stefano (Photo: Silvia Marchetti)

Feature

'Prison island' birthplace of EU reborn as think-tank venue

Rule of Law
by Silvia Marchetti, Rome,
Ventotene seen from twin isle Santo Stefano (Photo: Silvia Marchetti)

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the Ventotene Manifesto, the European Union's building block. Celebrations have kicked-off on two small twin islands off the coast of Rome which are considered the 'cradle' of Europe - and are pushing for greater integration.

This month, tourists enjoyed watching a team of pro-Europeans swim three miles from Cala Nave beach on Ventotene island all the way to the spooky abandoned pris...

Rule of LawFeature

Author Bio

Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of international media.

