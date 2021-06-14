Former French PM to work for Russian oil firm

Former French prime minister François Fillon is preparing to work for a Russian oil firm, in just the latest case of EU-Russia revolving doors.

Fillon, who led the French government between 2007 and 2012, was nominated to join the board of Russian state-owned firm Zarubezhneft, according to a Russian government notice published on Friday (11 June).

The move has not yet been confirmed and the government notice mentioned other candidates.

It listed Fillon as president of a ...