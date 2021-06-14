Ad
euobserver
Fillon was a French presidential candidate in 2017 (Photo: UMP)

Former French PM to work for Russian oil firm

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Former French prime minister François Fillon is preparing to work for a Russian oil firm, in just the latest case of EU-Russia revolving doors.

Fillon, who led the French government between 2007 and 2012, was nominated to join the board of Russian state-owned firm Zarubezhneft, according to a Russian government notice published on Friday (11 June).

The move has not yet been confirmed and the government notice mentioned other candidates.

It listed Fillon as president of a ...

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

