Cash refunds are legally binding - but about a dozen countries are hoping to waive that responsibility for their airlines, in favour of vouchers (Photo: Vladimir Kud)

EU commission sticks to cash refunds for cancelled trips

by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU called on all member states on Wednesday (13 May) to stick to EU rules on passenger rights for booked journeys cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic - but stayed away from starting legal proceedings against EU countries over the issue of cash refunds.

Transport commissioner Adina Valean said she, along with justice commissioner Didier Reynders, will write to all member states, reminding them to adhere to EU legislation guaranteeing the option of cash refunds to passengers' w...

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

