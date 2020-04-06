Virus recovery talks should ditch old taboos: EU's Vestager

European Commission vice-president Margrethe Vestager said old solutions to the financial crisis are not relevant to the economic crisis created by the coronavirus and that EU countries should discuss recovery plans without taboos.

Vestager told a group of journalists on Friday (3 April) she was "deeply concerned" over the debate ensuing around the coronabonds.

Southern member states such as Italy, France, and Spain waned to joint debt instruments to finance the economic fallout...