Europe needs to make mind up on relations with Africa

As a new European Commission now takes over, there are some nuanced messages concerning the relations with Africa emerging from the statements of president Ursula Von der Leyen. She prioritises the development of a "comprehensive strategy for Africa".
The idea is not new.
In October 2005 the European Commission published such a strategy. Its stated objective was to "give the EU a comprehensive, integrated and long-term framework for its relations with the African continent."
Carlos Lopes is an associate fellow of Chatham House, professor of the Mandela School of Public Governance, University of Cape Town and African Union high representative for partnerships with Europe.
