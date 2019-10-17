Ad
Journalists and visitors using internet at the EU Parliament have their personal data retained for six months (Photo: European Parliament)

EU parliament quietly keeps visitors' wi-fi data

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Journalists and anyone else logging into the European Parliament's wi-fi may in the future want to think twice.

The Brussels-based institution says it reserves the right to monitor individual users on its publicly-financed wi-fi networks set up by commercial providers like UK firm BT. It also collects personal data, stored on servers in Brussels and Luxembourg, which it then retains up to six months.

An IT support technician working at the European Parliament and speaking on the c...

