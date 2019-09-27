Russian pipeline firm launches anti-EU dispute

The company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has attacked EU energy law in new arbitration proceedings.
"[The] Nord Stream 2 [consortium] has now decided to ask the arbitral tribunal to determine that the European Union is in breach of its international law commitments under the ECT [Energy Charter Treaty] and to make orders requiring the EU to discontinue its breach," Sebastian Sass, the company's spokesman said.
"A notice of arbitration was served on Thursday (26 Septembe...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.