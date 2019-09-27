Russian pipeline firm launches anti-EU dispute

The company behind the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has attacked EU energy law in new arbitration proceedings.

"[The] Nord Stream 2 [consortium] has now decided to ask the arbitral tribunal to determine that the European Union is in breach of its international law commitments under the ECT [Energy Charter Treaty] and to make orders requiring the EU to discontinue its breach," Sebastian Sass, the company's spokesman said.

"A notice of arbitration was served on Thursday (26 Septembe...