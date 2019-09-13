Luxembourg's cannabis legalisation is EU opportunity

The announcement that Luxembourg would legalise and regulate cannabis for recreational purposes attracted much media attention this summer.
Similar to the outcome of similar discussions that took place in Canada, Uruguay, and many US states, Luxembourg authorities reached the conclusion that the prohibition of cannabis had failed to achieve any of its objectives, namely the elimination of the use, cultivation and trafficking in cannabis.
In fact, the substance is more available,...
Khalid Tinasti is a research fellow at the Global Studies Institute of the University of Geneva, and the executive secretary of the Global Commission on Drug Policy.
