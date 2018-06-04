Ad
Angela Merkel with Emmanuel Macron (c) on his recent visit to Berlin (Photo: bundeskanzlerin.de)

Merkel outlines minimalist EU reform

by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Germany has backed the idea of an EU bailout fund, but ruled out "debt union", in a minimalist version of French plans.

The EU should create a European Monetary Fund (EMF), a new institution, to grant loans to debt-struck member states, German chancellor Angela Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAZ), a national newspaper, on...

