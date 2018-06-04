Merkel outlines minimalist EU reform

Germany has backed the idea of an EU bailout fund, but ruled out "debt union", in a minimalist version of French plans.
The EU should create a European Monetary Fund (EMF), a new institution, to grant loans to debt-struck member states, German chancellor Angela Merkel told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung (FAZ), a national newspaper, on...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.
Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.