Lithuania seeks EU deterrence of Lukashenko

Lithuania has called on the EU to help deter Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko from pushing migrants across its border in record numbers.

"Lukashenko has waged a hybrid war against Europe. Downing the plane was just a first step," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told EUobserver on Sunday (11 July), referring to Belarus' hijacking of an EU passenger airliner in May.

"Now he has stepped things up by weaponising migration," Landsbergis added, on the eve of a...