Ad
euobserver
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Lithuania seeks EU deterrence of Lukashenko

EU & the World
by Andrew Rettman, Brussels,

Lithuania has called on the EU to help deter Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko from pushing migrants across its border in record numbers.

"Lukashenko has waged a hybrid war against Europe. Downing the plane was just a first step," Lithuanian foreign minister Gabrielius Landsbergis told EUobserver on Sunday (11 July), referring to Belarus' hijacking of an EU passenger airliner in May.

"Now he has stepped things up by weaponising migration," Landsbergis added, on the eve of a...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Related articles

Belarus potash workers call for tougher EU sanctions
Belarus president Alexander Lukashenko (Photo: kremlin.ru)

Tags

EU & the World

Author Bio

Andrew Rettman is EUobserver's foreign editor, writing about foreign and security issues since 2005. He is Polish, but grew up in the UK, and lives in Brussels. He has also written for The Guardian, The Times of London, and Intelligence Online.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections