Ethiopia creating 'famine' in Tigray, EU warns

Ethiopia's "siege" on its restive Tigray region is creating a "man-made famine", the European Commission has warned.

"This is not a ceasefire, it's a siege and starvation is being used as a weapon of war," EU crisis-management commissioner Janez Lenarčič said in the European Parliament on Tuesday (6 July).

"Famine is now a reality in Tigray for an estimated 900,000 people and another 1 million people are just one step away ... This famine is entirely man made and it's a disgrace ...