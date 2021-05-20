Ad
euobserver
Andrej Babiš claimed the EU audit was 'manipulated' by his political foes

MEPs call for action in Czech PM conflict-of-interest case

Rule of Law
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

MEPs on Wednesday (19 May) called for the EU Commission and member states to take action over the conflict-of-interest case involving Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš.

Last month, the commission published an audit into subsidies granted to the Agrofert business empire, founded by Babiš and still controlled by him - despite Babiš having put his assets into trust funds when he became PM.

