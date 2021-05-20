MEPs call for action in Czech PM conflict-of-interest case

MEPs on Wednesday (19 May) called for the EU Commission and member states to take action over the conflict-of-interest case involving Czech prime minister Andrej Babiš.
Last month, the commission published an audit into subsidies granted to the Agrofert business empire, founded by Babiš and still controlled by him - despite Babiš having put his assets into trust funds when he became PM.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
