EU defends Spain, after thousands enter Ceuta enclave

The European Commission has spoken out in defence of Spain, after 6,000 migrants from Morocco entered the Spanish enclave of Ceuta in north Africa.
"Europe expresses its solidarity with Ceuta and Spain," said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday (18 May), in a tweet.
The comments came after thousands of people entered Ceuta on Monday, an 18.5 square kilometre enclave in north Morocco, in the hopes of getting asylum or international protection.
At le...
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
