Ad
euobserver
The Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is expected to hold the EU Council presidency in the second half of 2024 (Photo: European Parliament)

Analysis

Why concessions to Orbán will come back to bite EU

Rule of Law
EU Political
Ukraine
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

As the EU hopes to agree on further financial aid for Ukraine, fears are emerging over the concessions offered to Hungary, which risk setting a dangerous precedent and the threats of legal challenges.

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is positive that EU leaders will be able to agree unanimously to provide more financial aid to Ukraine, navigating around Hungary's Viktor Orbán's objections.

"I am confident that a solution at 27 is possible," she told MEPs in Strasbourg ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of LawEU PoliticalUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Orbán could lift Ukraine-aid veto, if his EU funds unfrozen
Brexit, the EU Medicines Agency and Orbán's think-tank
Hungary vs Ukraine: how do you deal with Orbán?
Orbán's EU presidency: 'We'll just have to pinch our noses'
The Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orbán is expected to hold the EU Council presidency in the second half of 2024 (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Rule of LawEU PoliticalUkraineAnalysis

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections