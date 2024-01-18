Why concessions to Orbán will come back to bite EU

As the EU hopes to agree on further financial aid for Ukraine, fears are emerging over the concessions offered to Hungary, which risk setting a dangerous precedent and the threats of legal challenges.
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen is positive that EU leaders will be able to agree unanimously to provide more financial aid to Ukraine, navigating around Hungary's Viktor Orbán's objections.
"I am confident that a solution at 27 is possible," she told MEPs in Strasbourg ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
