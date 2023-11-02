One in two countries in democratic decline, finds study

Last year, global democracy experienced a backlash in almost half of all countries, in the form of attacks on rights such as freedom of expression and assembly, or biased elections, according to a new report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).
85 out of 173 countries saw a decline in at least one indicator of democracy between 2017 and 2022, finds the latest Global State of Democracy...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
