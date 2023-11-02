Ad
euobserver
Between 2017 and 2022, four times as many countries experienced a downturn in press freedom, than made progress (Photo: TheClimateRealityProject)

One in two countries in democratic decline, finds study

Rule of Law
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Last year, global democracy experienced a backlash in almost half of all countries, in the form of attacks on rights such as freedom of expression and assembly, or biased elections, according to a new report by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance (IDEA).

85 out of 173 countries saw a decline in at least one indicator of democracy between 2017 and 2022, finds the latest Global State of Democracy...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Rule of Law

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

What's causing Hungary's 'revenge law' protests?
Poland's Tusk now faces greatest challenge of his career
When the EU found the political will to act on rule of law
Borrell in Tbilisi warns Georgia on Russia flights and rule of law
Between 2017 and 2022, four times as many countries experienced a downturn in press freedom, than made progress (Photo: TheClimateRealityProject)

Tags

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections