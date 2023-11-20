Dutch elections and Spain's rule-of-law debate This WEEK

Dutch voters will go to the polls on Wednesday (22 November) to elect a new government — after the long-standing government of prime minister Mark Rutte collapsed earlier this year over a disagreement between coalition parties over asylum policies.

There are 26 different political parties in this election, but polls indicate that 'only' 17 will make it to the 150-seat parliament.

So far, Dilan Yeşilgöz from Rutte's liberal-conservative VVD and Pieter Omtzigt from the centrist Ne...