Ad
euobserver
MEPs will discuss threats to the rule of law in Spain and several environmental files, at the November plenary session in Strasbourg (Photo: European Union 2023 - Source: EP)

Dutch elections and Spain's rule-of-law debate This WEEK

Agenda
EU Political
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Dutch voters will go to the polls on Wednesday (22 November) to elect a new government — after the long-standing government of prime minister Mark Rutte collapsed earlier this year over a disagreement between coalition parties over asylum policies.

There are 26 different political parties in this election, but polls indicate that 'only' 17 will make it to the 150-seat parliament.

So far, Dilan Yeşilgöz from Rutte's liberal-conservative VVD and Pieter Omtzigt from the centrist Ne...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

'Bestaanszekerheid' — the buzzword of the Dutch election
The EU is failing on Israel-Gaza, so it's now up to member states
MEPs vote to cut pesticide use, but glyphosate renewal prevails
Why Spain's amnesty deal with Catalans is source of resentment
MEPs will discuss threats to the rule of law in Spain and several environmental files, at the November plenary session in Strasbourg (Photo: European Union 2023 - Source: EP)

Tags

AgendaEU Political

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections