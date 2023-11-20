Dutch elections and Spain's rule-of-law debate This WEEK

Dutch voters will go to the polls on Wednesday (22 November) to elect a new government — after the long-standing government of prime minister Mark Rutte collapsed earlier this year over a disagreement between coalition parties over asylum policies.
There are 26 different political parties in this election, but polls indicate that 'only' 17 will make it to the 150-seat parliament.
So far, Dilan Yeşilgöz from Rutte's liberal-conservative VVD and Pieter Omtzigt from the centrist Ne...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.