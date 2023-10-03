Ad
euobserver
'Fossil fuels must become history. The sooner, the better,' said Wopke Hoekstra, a former Shell employee (Photo: EU Commission)

Hoekstra pledges to phase-out fossil fuel subsidies

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

Wopke Hoekstra, the former Dutch minister of finance and commissioner designate for climate action, vowed to lay the basis for a Green Deal 2.0 in his bid to convince members of the climate committee in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday (2 October).

He would not be a simple "caretaker commissioner," said Hoekstra, even though his term will end with the current commission next year.

He pledged to commit to reducing CO2 emissions by 90 percent by 2040 and finalise plans in...

Green Economy

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

'Fossil fuels must become history. The sooner, the better,' said Wopke Hoekstra, a former Shell employee (Photo: EU Commission)

Tags

Green Economy

euobserver

