Hoekstra pledges to phase-out fossil fuel subsidies

Wopke Hoekstra, the former Dutch minister of finance and commissioner designate for climate action, vowed to lay the basis for a Green Deal 2.0 in his bid to convince members of the climate committee in the EU Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday (2 October).

He would not be a simple "caretaker commissioner," said Hoekstra, even though his term will end with the current commission next year.

He pledged to commit to reducing CO2 emissions by 90 percent by 2040 and finalise plans in...