Time to recalibrate EU's partisan position on Israel/Palestine

The latest violence in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories is horrifying. Hamas' brutal and indiscriminate killing, maiming and kidnapping of unarmed civilians is unforgivable. So are the Israeli army's vengeful and indiscriminate bombings of civilians.
Alongside leading Israeli, Palestinian, and international human rights organizations, EuroMed Rights has, time and again, pointed out that the Israeli repression of the rights of th...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wadih al-Asmar is president of EuroMed Rights and Rasmus Alenius Boserup is executive director. EuroMed Rights is an NGO founded in 1997, encompasses 68 organisations from 30 countries. Its work is aimed at promoting and protecting human rights and democracy in the southern and eastern Mediterranean regions and at influencing the policies of major European actors towards these areas.
Wadih al-Asmar is president of EuroMed Rights and Rasmus Alenius Boserup is executive director. EuroMed Rights is an NGO founded in 1997, encompasses 68 organisations from 30 countries. Its work is aimed at promoting and protecting human rights and democracy in the southern and eastern Mediterranean regions and at influencing the policies of major European actors towards these areas.