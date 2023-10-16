Ad
euobserver
Gaza: The EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that the EU 'fully support Israel's right to defend itself' while German chancellor Olaf Scholz declared 'the only place is by Israel's side' (Photo: UNRWA)

Time to recalibrate EU's partisan position on Israel/Palestine

EU & the World
Opinion
by Wadih al-Asmar and Rasmus Alenius Boserup, Copenhagen/Brussels/Beirut,

The latest violence in Israel and in the occupied Palestinian territories is horrifying. Hamas' brutal and indiscriminate killing, maiming and kidnapping of unarmed civilians is unforgivable. So are the Israeli army's vengeful and indiscriminate bombings of civilians.

Alongside leading Israeli, Palestinian, and international human rights organizations, EuroMed Rights has, time and again, pointed out that the Israeli repression of the rights of th...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
EU & the WorldOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Wadih al-Asmar is president of EuroMed Rights and Rasmus Alenius Boserup is executive director. EuroMed Rights is an NGO founded in 1997, encompasses 68 organisations from 30 countries. Its work is aimed at promoting and protecting human rights and democracy in the southern and eastern Mediterranean regions and at influencing the policies of major European actors towards these areas.

Related articles

MEPs and NGOs decry EU 'double standard' after Hamas attack
Hamas' crimes against humanity 'evoke those of Islamic State'
Did Hamas time attack to torpedo Israel-Saudi deal?
EU calls Gaza-war summit, triples aid to Palestinians
Gaza: The EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen affirmed that the EU 'fully support Israel's right to defend itself' while German chancellor Olaf Scholz declared 'the only place is by Israel's side' (Photo: UNRWA)

Tags

EU & the WorldOpinion

Author Bio

Wadih al-Asmar is president of EuroMed Rights and Rasmus Alenius Boserup is executive director. EuroMed Rights is an NGO founded in 1997, encompasses 68 organisations from 30 countries. Its work is aimed at promoting and protecting human rights and democracy in the southern and eastern Mediterranean regions and at influencing the policies of major European actors towards these areas.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections