Who will fill gap left by Soros' Open Society Foundations?

Although Ðorđe Jovanović had been puzzled by several of Open Society Foundations' recent decisions, the Brussels-based director of the European Roma Rights Centre was still shocked when the deep-pocketed charity announced last week that it would discontinue much of its longstanding funding of European initiatives.

In an interview with EUobserver, Jovanović likened the charity's decision to pull out of Europe to a company abruptly letting go of a longti...