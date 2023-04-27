EU finance ministers meet for tough clash on spending rules

EU finance ministers meeting in a venue outside Stockholm this week are expected to clash over new spending rules.
So-called 'frugal' countries, led by Germany, will be pitted against indebted countries, led by France and Italy, that would have to cut spending under the proposal.
On Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed a document that included tougher benchmarks for debt reduction and fines — which was perceived as a concession to Berlin.
However, German finance minister...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.
Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.