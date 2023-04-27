Ad
euobserver
EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen (centre) and ECB president Christine Lagarde meeting with Eurogroup president Paschal Donohoe (Photo: European Commission)

EU finance ministers meet for tough clash on spending rules

Green Economy
by Wester van Gaal, Brussels,

EU finance ministers meeting in a venue outside Stockholm this week are expected to clash over new spending rules.

So-called 'frugal' countries, led by Germany, will be pitted against indebted countries, led by France and Italy, that would have to cut spending under the proposal.

On Wednesday, the EU Commission proposed a document that included tougher benchmarks for debt reduction and fines — which was perceived as a concession to Berlin.

However, German finance minister...

Author Bio

Wester is a journalist from the Netherlands with a focus on the green economy. He joined EUobserver in September 2021. Previously he was editor-in-chief of Vice, Motherboard, a science-based website, and climate economy journalist for The Correspondent.

Green Economy

