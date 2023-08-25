Ad
euobserver
Fiona Scott Morton wrote papers and op-eds arguing against antitrust break-ups — while failing to disclose she was being paid by Big Tech (Photo: Wikipedia)

After the Scott Morton storm, the fight is on against Big Tech

Digital
EU Political
Opinion
by Georg Riekeles, Brussels,

As it swept through Brussels like a hot summer storm, the Fiona Scott Morton affair had all the ingredients of the significant but short-lived political commotion.

President Emmanuel Macron is Brussels' favourite 'Marmite' character: either loved or loathed. When he voiced his opposition to an American nominated as the European Commission's chief competition economist, much of the expert ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Georg E. Riekeles is associate director and head of the Europe’s political economy programme at the European Policy Centre. Before joining the EPC, he served as diplomatic adviser to the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and head of strategy, media and diplomatic relations in the European Commission’s Task force for EU-UK negotiations.

Related articles

How France subverts collective bargaining to favour Big Tech platforms
Saving the news from Big Tech
Big Tech's attempt to water down the EU AI act revealed
EU lobbying clean-up — what happened to that?
Fiona Scott Morton wrote papers and op-eds arguing against antitrust break-ups — while failing to disclose she was being paid by Big Tech (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

DigitalEU PoliticalOpinion

Author Bio

Georg E. Riekeles is associate director and head of the Europe’s political economy programme at the European Policy Centre. Before joining the EPC, he served as diplomatic adviser to the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier and head of strategy, media and diplomatic relations in the European Commission’s Task force for EU-UK negotiations.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections