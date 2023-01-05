Ad
euobserver

Investment in green solutions is the answer to today's energy crisis

Green Economy
Opinion
by Danae Kyriakopoulou, Brussels,

Within a few years, central banks have shifted from worrying about the lack of inflation — and possible shift into deflation — to confronting the prospect of a stagflationary spiral.

Debating whether current inflation reflects supply or demand-side pressures — or both — took centre stage at the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington in October 2022. Diagnosing the sources of the shock, and underst...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green EconomyOpinion

Disclaimer

The views expressed in this opinion piece are the author’s, not those of EUobserver

Author Bio

Danae Kyriakopoulou is Distinguished Policy Fellow at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the LSE, an advisory council member at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, and a member of the World Economic Forum’s 2022 class of Young Global Leaders.

This article is published in cooperation with the Green European Journal. Their new print issue, Priced Out: The Cost of Living in a Disrupted World looks at the roots of the cost of living crisis that is hitting societies across Europe.

Related articles

Central banks can't fight inflation alone — their tools are too blunt
What do flamingos and central bank bosses have in common?
Invest in Ukraine renewable energy to help solve Europe's energy crisis

Tags

Green EconomyOpinion

Author Bio

Danae Kyriakopoulou is Distinguished Policy Fellow at the Grantham Research Institute on Climate Change and the Environment at the LSE, an advisory council member at the Official Monetary and Financial Institutions Forum, and a member of the World Economic Forum’s 2022 class of Young Global Leaders.

This article is published in cooperation with the Green European Journal. Their new print issue, Priced Out: The Cost of Living in a Disrupted World looks at the roots of the cost of living crisis that is hitting societies across Europe.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections